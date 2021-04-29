Left Menu

Punjab suspends OPD services in three government colleges amid rising COVID-19 cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 00:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities, the Punjab government on Wednesday decided to suspend outpatient department (OPD) services in three government medical colleges and hospitals in the state till further orders.

Directions were also issued to reserve all the beds in these facilities for COVID-19 patients, said Medical Education and Research Minister O P Soni in an official release here.

However, he said emergency services will continue in government hospitals and colleges at Patiala, Amritsar and Faridkot.

Soni further instructed the authorities that prompt action is needed if any eventuality comes up regarding any obstruction in oxygen and any other medical supplies.

He said if any report of medical oxygen shortage came to their notice then it should be immediately reported to higher authorities so that required steps can be taken.

The minister also directed the Principal Secretary, Medical Education and Research to reserve 75 beds in Advanced Cancer Institute, Bathinda for COVID-19 patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

