IISc student hangs self

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:46 IST
An undergraduate student at the Indian Institute of Science took his life by hanging in the IISc campus, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Rohan M, 21, was found hanging in his room on Thursday morning.

He was a third year B.Sc student.

''Rohan was a native of Bengaluru. He wanted to study abroad, which did not materialise,'' a police officer told PTI.

Condoling the demise, the IISc said in a statement, ''It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of an undergraduate student by suicide on April 28 at IISc.'' The student was in the third year of the undergraduate course.

The IISc extended its condolences to the bereaved family and friends.

The institute said the mental health and well-being of its students and community members are of critical importance, especially given the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

A PhD scholar Randhir Kumar (36) with the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering here allegedly died by suicide on March 2.

