Left Menu

Govt medical college teachers go on strike in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:29 IST
Govt medical college teachers go on strike in Gujarat

Teachers of government-run medical colleges in Gujarat went on a strike on Wednesday, accusing the administration of failing to fulfil its assurance about their demands.

Hundreds of professors and lecturers affiliated to the Gujarat Medical Teachers Association (GMTA) joined in the protest.

GMTA members had proceeded on strike last Friday demanding pay hike among other things but withdrew it hours later after the government promised to find a solution.

''We had a high-level meeting with the government's representatives on May 7, and we were happy that our demands were heard and the attitude of the government was positive.

But we have not yet received any written proof of which demands have been accepted by the government.

''Which is why we have called a new strike,'' said Dr Rajnish Patel, president of GMTA.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said ''all justified demands have been accepted''.

''As chief minister I request them to withdraw the strike as this is a time to save people together from (coronavirus) infection,'' he told reporters.

GMTA is demanding higher non-practising allowance for teachers as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and abolition of contractual appointments.

It also wants permission for teachers to start private practise after 10 years of service.

As medical college teachers are barred from private practise, an allowance is paid to them as compensation.

Citing a government resolution of 2017, GMTA also wants a hike in the cap on maximum monthly salary.

Nursing staff of government hospitals also went on strike demanding a hike in salary, nursing allowance as well as stipend for nursing students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK government plan to toughen voter ID rules draws criticism

The British government has announced contentious plans to toughen election voting rules by requiring photo identification at polling stations, a move it says will protect the democratic system against electoral fraud.But opponents and civil...

African Union mission urges return to 'constitutional order' in Chad

An African Union mission recommended on Wednesday that Chads military share power with a civilian president, as one of three options towards restoring constitutional order following last months killing of president Idriss Deby.A military co...

MG Motor extends warranty, service validity

MG Motor India on Wednesday said it has extended warranty and service validity of all schedules due in April and May.The MG customers will now be able to avail their schedules until July 31, 2021.The auto-extension of periodic maintenance s...

FEATURE-Young evangelicals push to 'build a bigger choir loft' for U.S. climate action

Growing up in a conservative Christian home and school, Kyle Meyaard-Schaap learned a lot about scripture and its values but almost nothing about climate change, he remembers. The U.S. evangelical movement he belongs to has long stood out i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021