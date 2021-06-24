Left Menu

DGFT notifies pact regarding import of 50K tonnes of toor dal from Malawi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:37 IST
DGFT notifies pact regarding import of 50K tonnes of toor dal from Malawi
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry's arm DGFT on Thursday notified an MoU regarding import of 50,000 tonnes of toor dal (pigeon peas) from Malawi, a landlocked nation in the southeastern Africa.

The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) in a public notice said that India will provide an annual quota of 50,000 tonnes of toor dal to be imported from Malawi, through private trade over the next five financial years -- 2021-22 to 2025-26 (April to March).

''Import of 50,000 tonnes of toor from Malawi during 2021-22 to 2025-26 as per the MoU entered between Government of India and the Government of Malawi is notified,'' the DGFT said.

In another public notice, the DGFT has also notified import of 2,50,000 tonnes of urad and 1,00,000 tonnes of toor from Myanmar during 2021-22 to 2025-26 as per an MoU entered between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021