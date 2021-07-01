IAS officer's book offers success mantras

IAS officer Nishant Jain has come out with a motivational book that offers tips to the readers to face their fears and stand tall against all odds to achieve their dreams.

''Don't You Quit! - The Magic of Untiring Efforts'' by Westland Publications is a compilation of Jain's inputs on aspects like stress management, personality development and writing skills. It consists of lessons and learnings on how to deal with adversity and failures both in one's personal and professional life.

The book also features some inspiring success stories of UPSC aspirants who set an example by standing up to challenges and setting new milestones in their career.

''I've written this book for students preparing for competitive exams, but these tips should help anyone willing to make small changes in their lives, personal or professional,'' Jain, who is currently director of Rajasthan tourism department, writes.

According to him, the methods of gauging talent or ability have changed over time.

''Earlier, intelligence quotient (IQ) used to be the benchmark, but now emotional quotient (EQ) has also become an important parameter. Your mental state matters. And these days, two new terms have evolved - adversity quotient (AQ) and persistence or perseverance quotient (PQ),'' he says.

Jain is of the view that the UPSC Civil Service examination and many other prestigious competitive exams require a certain level of maturity.

He, however, says this maturity has nothing to do with age.

''You might have noticed that sometimes a youngster has got balanced views and a deep understanding of things, whereas a 50-year-old person can exhibit an immature demeanour. Our maturity, understanding and keenness to learn are crucial for attaining and maintaining success,'' he says.

Jain's book was first published in Hindi as ''Ruk Jaana Nahin'' in 2019 by Westland imprint Eka in association with Hind Yugm.

