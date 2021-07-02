An Internshala Trainings initiative 'Learn With Me' where for every training sold, the platform will give a free training to a student in need

2nd July 2021, New Delhi: Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, has announced the launch of ‘Learn With Me’ initiative with the motto of each one help one. Under this initiative, for every training sold on the platform till 31st July’21, Internshala Trainings will give a free training to a student in need. The initiative is being organised in association with prominent NGOs ANEW India and Alohomora who will help the platform reach out to the deserving beneficiaries.

A one-of-its-kind initiative, Learn With Me is powered by Internshala Trainings’ learner community to help fellow students continue their education during these uncertain times of the pandemic. The free trainings will be rewarded to students from financially weaker sections, who had to discontinue their education as their families were not in the position to afford their tuition fee expenses anymore. Learners enrolling in any of the 60+ training programmes, including digital marketing, machine learning, software testing, programming with Python, French language, creative writing, calligraphy, photography, blockchain, or animation, would contribute towards the donation of 1 free beginner-level training gifted to a student in need on behalf of them, through Internshala Trainings in July’21.

Students, who are finding it difficult to continue their education due to the financial crisis, can also avail a free training of their choice under this initiative by furnishing a valid income certificate and Aadhar card.

On the launch of Learn With Me initiative, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala Trainings said, “The second wave of COVID-19 has impacted our lives immeasurably wherein some of us lost our loved ones while others dealt with a serious financial crisis. Students, belonging to families with a single breadwinner or economically weaker sections, either dropped out of colleges or postponed their future education plans. To face these underlying challenges and help young students continue learning and acquiring new skills, we are introducing the ‘Learn With Me’ initiative.” “For the very first time, our learners’ community would contribute towards a noble cause and help someone continue their education during the pandemic, when they purchase a training for themselves. With this initiative, we aim to motivate the youth to lend a helping hand and experience the joy of giving while learning and exploring new areas of interest simultaneously through online trainings.” He added.

To contribute to the initiative or to avail a free training, visit: bit.ly/LWM-IST

