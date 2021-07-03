Left Menu

Visva-Bharati: Science HoDs tender resignations in response to directive to keep tab on visitors

The principal of the Siksha Bhavan also tendered his resignation, a source of the faculty body said.Authorities of the central university, however, are yet to accept their resignations, he added.

03-07-2021
Heads of science departments in Siksha Bhavan of Visva-Bharati have tendered resignations after authorities of the central university asked them to keep a tab on visitors in their respective premises, sources said on Saturday.

Following the theft of plumbing pipes from the chemistry department recently, Principal of Siksha Bhavan Prof Taraprasad Chattopadhyay convened a meeting of all HoDs and appealed to them to control access, they said.

The HoDs of the science departments were also asked to apprise the registrar of details of visitors regularly.

As Chattopadhyay broached the issue and elaborated on the surveillance plan of the authorities, the heads of the departments expressed their inability to comply with the instruction and submitted letters of resignation, sources in Visva Bharati University Faculty Association said.

''The heads felt insulted and collectively stated that they cannot become 'Chowkidar'. The security personnel employed by the university should look into it. The principal of the Siksha Bhavan also tendered his resignation,'' a source of the faculty body said.

Authorities of the central university, however, are yet to accept their resignations, he added.

