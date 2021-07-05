Teacher suspended for sending 'obscene' audio to colleague

A primary school teacher here was suspended for allegedly sending an “obscene” message to his colleague, authorities said on Monday.

Vipin Yadav, assistant teacher at the Katahi primary school in Belhari area, sent the audio message to his colleague on April 13 this year, Basic Shiksha Adikari (BSA) Shivnarayan Singh said.

At that time, the recipient was on maternity leave. She apprised her husband about it, who later made a complaint to the school authorities in this regard, he said.

Taking cognizance of the offence, the BSA suspended Yadav under the Teachers' Service Conduct Rules.

Block Education Officer Murlichpra Awadhesh Kumar Rai has been asked to conduct an inquiry into issue and submit his report in 15 days, the BSA said.

