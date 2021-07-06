SFI holds demonstration demanding investigation into Stan Swamy s death

Left Menu

SFI activists on Tuesday staged a demonstration here demanding an investigation into the death of jailed tribal rights crusader Stan Swamy alleging that he had been brutally murdered.A section of activists belonging to the Kolkata District Committee of the SFI, a Left-wing students union, held the protest in front of the main campuses of the Calcutta University and Presidency University in the College Street area.Elderly tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy has been brutally murdered.

The 84-year-old Jesuit priest, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, died at a Mumbai hospital on Monday afternoon.

He was waiting for interim bail on medical grounds in the case.

The tribal rights activist was arrested by the NIA in October 2020 under an anti-terror law.

