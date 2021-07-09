Left Menu

Single Window Boards to be set up in all industrial parks to review performance: Industries Minister

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 09-07-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 20:06 IST
Single Window Boards to be set up in all industrial parks to review performance: Industries Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@prajeevmp)
  • Country:
  • India

Single Window Boards will be set up in all industrial parks to review their performance and also expedite approvals for new units there, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev said on Friday.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Rajeev, a press release said.

Besides setting up the boards, it was also decided to set up a special web portal to assess the progress of developing industrial parks, the minister said.

The Single Window Boards are in addition to a three-tier system -- one at the district level, another headed by the Principal Secretary of Industries and the third headed by Chief Secretary, Rajeev said in the release.

The minister also said that the new boards will be set up in all the parks operating under Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA), City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Department of Industries and Commerce (DIC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021