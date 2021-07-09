Single Window Boards to be set up in all industrial parks to review performance: Industries Minister

Single Window Boards will be set up in all industrial parks to review their performance and also expedite approvals for new units there, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev said on Friday.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Rajeev, a press release said.

Besides setting up the boards, it was also decided to set up a special web portal to assess the progress of developing industrial parks, the minister said.

The Single Window Boards are in addition to a three-tier system -- one at the district level, another headed by the Principal Secretary of Industries and the third headed by Chief Secretary, Rajeev said in the release.

The minister also said that the new boards will be set up in all the parks operating under Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA), City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Department of Industries and Commerce (DIC).

