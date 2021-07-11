Bakrid to be celebrated in Kerala on July 21

Bakrid or 'Valiya Perunal'' will be celebrated in Kerala this year on July 21, Islamic associations said here on Sunday, The 'Samastha Kerala Jem Iyyathul Ulma', quoting religious scholars, said the date was decided as the new moon had not been sighted.

The announcement was made jointly by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Samastha president Muhammed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal and other senior clerics, a press release said.

