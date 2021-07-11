Left Menu

Bakrid to be celebrated in Kerala on July 21

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 11-07-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 17:25 IST
Bakrid to be celebrated in Kerala on July 21
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Bakrid or 'Valiya Perunal'' will be celebrated in Kerala this year on July 21, Islamic associations said here on Sunday, The 'Samastha Kerala Jem Iyyathul Ulma', quoting religious scholars, said the date was decided as the new moon had not been sighted.

The announcement was made jointly by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Samastha president Muhammed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal and other senior clerics, a press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021