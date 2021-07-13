Left Menu

Urdu one of the most beautiful languages spoken around the world: V-P Naidu

Addressing an event in Hyderabad after receiving the book Urdu Poets and Writers -- Gems of Deccan, Naidu referred to the richness of the Urdu language, saying, Urdu is one of the most beautiful languages spoken around the world.

Urdu one of the most beautiful languages spoken around the world: V-P Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday described Urdu as one of the most beautiful languages spoken around the world and urged people to speak in their mother tongue. Addressing an event in Hyderabad after receiving the book 'Urdu Poets and Writers -- Gems of Deccan', Naidu referred to the richness of the Urdu language, saying, ''Urdu is one of the most beautiful languages spoken around the world''. He also received books on former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, which were brought out by the Telangana government.

Touching upon the importance of mother tongue, Naidu urged people to always speak in their native languages, an official statement said. He observed that Hyderabad in particular and Deccan as a whole have been ancient centres of Urdu.

'Gems of Deccan' is an anthology of prose and poetry that encapsulates the life and works of 51 outstanding poets and writers of the region.

The book traces the rich literary and cultural traditions of Deccan, right from the time of Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, the founder of Hyderabad, to the present times.

