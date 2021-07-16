Left Menu

Several instruments of Civil Engineering Dept of JU missing

Several instruments of the Civil Engineering department of Jadavpur University were found missing, the varsity Registrar Snehamanju Basu said.Some computers of the Bengali department in the Arts building were also missing at the same time on Wednesday, she said.Basu told PTI that the theft was detected on Wednesday evening and the university authority filed a complaint with Jadavpur police station on that day itself.A team from Lalbazar Kolkata Police Headquarters also visited the university premises and the department building on Thursday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 11:21 IST
Several instruments of Civil Engineering Dept of JU missing
  • Country:
  • India

Several instruments of the Civil Engineering department of Jadavpur University were found missing, the varsity Registrar Snehamanju Basu said.

Some computers of the Bengali department in the Arts building were also missing at the same time on Wednesday, she said.

Basu told PTI that the theft was detected on Wednesday evening and the university authority filed a complaint with Jadavpur police station on that day itself.

''A team from Lalbazar (Kolkata Police Headquarters) also visited the university premises and the department building on Thursday. It is difficult to immediately ascertain the extent of loss as parts of many instruments are missing. We will get to the bottom of this,'' she said on Thursday.

The laboratory of the civil engineering department, which houses the instruments, is located near one of the gates of the sprawling JU campus.

One faculty member, said going by preliminary estimates 70 per cent of the instruments of the Civil Engineering department appear to be missing either partly or fully.

The Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) in a letter to Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das expressed concern that important soil test instruments at the civil engineering department laboratory as well as other tools were missing as well as computers in the Bengali department and wondered ''how heavy instruments can be taken away from the well secure buildings.'' JUTA General Secretary Parthapratim Roy urged the authorities to unravel the mystery in the interest of students, faculty and every stakeholder.

No on-campus classes are taking place in the university for over a year and the VC, Registrar, deans and faculty are attending campuses at regular intervals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021