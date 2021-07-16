Several instruments of Civil Engineering Dept of JU missing

Several instruments of the Civil Engineering department of Jadavpur University were found missing, the varsity Registrar Snehamanju Basu said.

Some computers of the Bengali department in the Arts building were also missing at the same time on Wednesday, she said.

Basu told PTI that the theft was detected on Wednesday evening and the university authority filed a complaint with Jadavpur police station on that day itself.

''A team from Lalbazar (Kolkata Police Headquarters) also visited the university premises and the department building on Thursday. It is difficult to immediately ascertain the extent of loss as parts of many instruments are missing. We will get to the bottom of this,'' she said on Thursday.

The laboratory of the civil engineering department, which houses the instruments, is located near one of the gates of the sprawling JU campus.

One faculty member, said going by preliminary estimates 70 per cent of the instruments of the Civil Engineering department appear to be missing either partly or fully.

The Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) in a letter to Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das expressed concern that important soil test instruments at the civil engineering department laboratory as well as other tools were missing as well as computers in the Bengali department and wondered ''how heavy instruments can be taken away from the well secure buildings.'' JUTA General Secretary Parthapratim Roy urged the authorities to unravel the mystery in the interest of students, faculty and every stakeholder.

No on-campus classes are taking place in the university for over a year and the VC, Registrar, deans and faculty are attending campuses at regular intervals.

