Delhi govt school teachers share learning strategies, emotional well-being tips with parents

The two-week-long special parent teacher meeting (PTM) at Delhi government schools began on Monday during which teachers shared semi-online teaching and learning strategies, and tips for managing emotional health with parents.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said despite incessant rains, the enthusiasm shown by teachers and parents for the PTM is commendable. It shows that parents and teachers are committed to the education of children and their better social-emotional well-being.

''While schools are closed, education of all the children should continue and every child should also get emotional support,'' Sisodia said.

''Together, our teachers and parents can take this responsibility. I appeal to the parents to ensure that they go to the schools and meet the teachers of their children,'' he added.

Sisodia visited two government schools in New Kondli and Mandawali areas.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has organised special PTMs from July 19 to July 31. Along with special PTMs, joint PTM for class 6 is also being organised in Delhi government Schools.

''This joint PTM is being organised for the students transitioning to class 6 from MCD schools to Delhi government schools. The teacher teaching in class 5 of MCD schools also participated in the combined PTM conducted for class 6, as they have known the children for the last five years," a senior official of the DoE said.

''The MCD school teachers shared more details about the children with the teachers teaching in class 6 in Delhi government schools, to help the new teachers in establishing a better connection,'' the official said.

The PTM is being conducted in morning shift schools from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm. The PTM timings for evening shift schools are from 2 pm to 6 pm.

During the PTM on Monday, teachers explained to the parents the importance of establishing emotional connections with their children during this difficult time so that they remain mentally healthy and participate actively in their online classes.

''Along with this, the teachers have also shared the new evaluation policy of CBSE with the parents of the students studying in class 10th and 12th. Through this special PTM, parents will get help in understanding the action plan being prepared for the students in the academic session 2021-22,'' the official added.

