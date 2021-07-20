Left Menu

Tulu script to be included in unicode character list: Minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-07-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 20:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (@arvindlimbavali.official)
The Tulu language script, designed by the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy using historic documents, will soon be incorporated into the unicode character list, Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali said on Tuesday.

''There were several discussions for about 10 years related to designing the Tulu script.

Tulu language and script experts undertook the final work with unanimity.

The script that they put forth was accepted by the Academy.

We have also now approved the addition of the script to the Unicode character list,'' Limbavali said.

Stating that the Karnataka government had asked the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru, to review and approve the Tulu script, he said CIIL formed a committee of linguists who analysed the work and approved it.

The committee members also recommended addition of the script to the Unicode consortium.

The Kannada and Culture Department, therefore, has written to the Tulu Academy on this, he was quoted as saying in a statement by his office.

The Academy has also been told to address the other technical aspects for the script to be added to the list.

''Greater use of the Tulu script on digital platforms, in print media and in advertisements will do great justice to the experts' efforts.

The script is, after all, a symbol of the Tulu culture, whose kings ruled in Karnataka for nine centuries, Limbavali said.

The state government has been working consistently, as much for the welfare and growth of Tulu language and culture, as for other languages in the state, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

