Left Menu

Maharashtra govt announces slashing of school fees by 15%

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent for the current academic year. Maharashtra cabinet today decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent for this academic year. Schools affiliated to various education boards, including the Maharashtra board, have informed the state government earlier that they will abide by rules regarding the slashing of fees.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:44 IST
Maharashtra govt announces slashing of school fees by 15%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent for the current academic year. "Maharashtra cabinet today decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent for this academic year. A detailed order of this decision will be issued soon," School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told reporters. This decision is taken on the lines of the Rajasthan government, she said. Parents' bodies have been demanding some relief from the state government in terms of slashing school fees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Schools continue to remain closed in Maharashtra due to the pandemic and amid fear of a likely third wave. ''Schools affiliated to various education boards, including the Maharashtra board, have informed the state government earlier that they will abide by rules regarding the slashing of fees. The government order will cover various issues and intricacies to avoid any confusion among the parents and school management,'' the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021