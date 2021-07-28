Left Menu

Delhi University announces final-year exam results

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:32 IST
Delhi University announces final-year exam results
Delhi University on Wednesday announced the results of final-year examinations within a record 28 days.

The examinations were held online in open book format owing to the coronavirus situation.

The university said in a tweet, ''Acting VC Prof. P C Joshi hosted lunch in honour of examination team & faculty members from colleges of DU. University of Delhi has completed the announcement of final-year results within 28 days. This has happened for the first time.'' D S Rawat, Dean of Examinations, said this time the evaluation process commenced within two days of the start of the exams which is why the results could be declared faster.

''Also, teachers were given timelines for evaluation which proved helpful. Another reason was that we gave certificates to teachers for timely evaluation. In March, the Open Book Exams were held and we gave certificates to those teachers who completed the evaluation within the time frame before the June assessment began. Teachers knew that they would be awarded certificates and this motivated them,'' he added.

The university also provided the provision for giving ''confidential results'' to students. Confidential results are provided to students in case they have to apply for higher education or jobs and are given before the official declaration of results, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

