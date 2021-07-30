Left Menu

Rotating internship draft rule has provision of 1-week training in Indian systems of medicine: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:44 IST
Rotating internship draft rule has provision of 1-week training in Indian systems of medicine: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has informed that they have released draft regulations on compulsory rotating internship which has a provision of one-week internship in electives exclusive for Indian Systems of Medicine, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply to a question, she said this part is not mandatory, but elective and the rationale behind including this is to provide exposure of Ayush disciplines to MBBS students.

''The students may choose any elective, provided the discipline is available in the same college or institution where internship is being done (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy, Sowa Rigpa).

''The rationale behind including this elective is to providing exposure of Ayush disciplines to MBBS students,'' the minister said.

Pawar was responding to a question on whether NMC has released draft guidelines with compulsory rotation internship 2021 whereby MBBS students will have to undergo internship training in AYUSH and whether it has also been made mandatory for AYUSH students to go for such internship in allopathy system of medicines. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has informed that they have released draft Regulations on Compulsory Rotating Internship for inviting public comments, she said. Pawar said the AYUSH ministry has informed that as per Indian Medicine Central Council (Minimum Standards of Education in Indian Medicine), Amendment Regulation, 2016, a one-year internship programme for BAMS students is divided into clinical training of six months in the Ayush hospital attached to the college and six months in a primary health centre or community health centre or rural hospital or district hospital or civil hospital or any government hospital of modern medicine.

It also provides that where there is no provision or permission of the state government for allowing the graduate of Ayush in the hospital or dispensary of Modern Medicine, the one-year Internship shall be completed in the hospital of AYUSH college, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021