Reddit: What Essay Writing Service Has the Best Reputation?

How to choose a professional essay writing service

There are tens of essay types, and 99,9% of students face at least one of them during academic years. While descriptive or narrative essays are quite simple to complete, there are those which require research, formatting, and attention. Not to mention that most students have to work on other assignments, do sports, or work. That is why they desperately need help.

And this help comes in the form of professional websites that hire writers and editors. If you don't know how to pick the best custom essay writing service Reddit comments, as well as our guidelines and tips, can be extremely useful. Just go on reading, and you won't have to struggle any longer.

Advertisement

Services with the best reputation

Market competition is intense. There are thousands of companies in the industry, and not all of them are genuine and professional. Many of them simply want to trick you out of money without worrying about plagiarism and other problems that one may face.

That is why it's so important to find a good helper. When it comes to the best paper writing service Reddit reviews become a source of valuable information. And below, we'd like to tell you about the most reputable essay writing services out there:

net

com

org

nyc

org

nyc

us

EssayWriterFree.net - Highly qualified writers

In case you need the cheapest essay writing service Reddit users suggest EssayWriterFree.net. And even though their prices start from $10 per page (average for the industry) but the fees for extra services, as well as personalized benefits and freebies, are very significant. On this website, you can get help literally with any assignment. There are hundreds of testimonials that prove that EssayWriterFree.net creates mistakes-free and original texts.

Advantages:

Save 5% on the first order

Trustpilot rating – 4.8 out of 5

Lots of free services

Hundreds of topics and subjects

Editing and proofreading

Disadvantages:

The website lacks originality

DoMyWriting.com - Best Price-Quality Ratio

If you are looking for the best college essay writing service, make sure to check out DoMyWriting.com. This company has great reviews on Reddit. Users say that the service doesn't have hidden fees, is available 24/7, and has a super convenient order form. We confirm that the platform is very usable, and there is plenty of important information regarding the ordering process and policies. Their prices start at $10/page, and new users can expect a 5% discount.

Advantages:

Low prices

Discounts on the first order

Accept Visa, Mastercard, and Apple Pay

Located on Cyprus

Useful blog

Testimonials in open access

Phone support

Disadvantages:

Little information about writers

EssayWriterCheap.org - Affordable prices

EssayWriterCheap.org is the best research paper writing service and won't cost you a fortune. Here, prices start at $10 for high school, $14 for college, and $16 for university assignments. The list of provided services is great because you can order not only essays but also research papers, theses, and self-presentation documents. And if you have questions, a friendly support team will always be there to help. The FAQ section, by the way, is also very informative. We must say that EssayWriterCheap.org has one of the most thoughtful and professional websites we have ever seen!

Advantages:

Information about writers

Free essay samples and templates

Affordable prices

Native-speaking writers

Blog

A plagiarism-free guarantee

Disadvantages:

Absence of discounts

PaperHelp.nyc - Legit and secure

To those who need a top essay writing service, Reddit users recommend choosing PaperHelp.nyc. This academic assistant boasts outstanding achievements. They have a 97% satisfaction rate and 84% reordering. This means that 8 out of 10 customers return with more and more assignments. What users like is that PaperHelp.nyc explains how they work and the procedure of selecting and hiring new writers.

Full transparency, secure guarantees, and an informative website make this company reliable. In addition, they help with almost 100 subjects and cooperate only with native speakers.

Advantages:

Support by email, live chat, and phone

First-order discount

Convenient and simple order form

Reliable payment methods

Good-looking website

Disadvantages:

No social media accounts

FreeEssayWriter.org - Good customer service

FreeEssayWriter.org is not only a cheap research paper writing service that protects your wallet. It is a company with strong policies. For example, they offer a 100% plagiarism-free guarantee, 100% customization, absence of reselling or publication, customer satisfaction guarantee, and complete confidentiality. Reddit users say that at FreeEssayWriter.org they always get VIP treatment, and support agents are friendly and polite. The homepage looks very fresh and modern, and the content is interesting to read. A big plus is a page with tips and advice from their experts.

Advantages:

95.2% satisfaction rate

Located in London, UK

Testimonials in public access

Detailed information about writers

Secure payments

Disadvantages:

To calculate the price you should register

EssayWriter.nyc - 1000+ Expert Writers

There is a list of criteria that every professional research paper writing service should meet. And we believe that EssayWriter.nyc is able to satisfy all these criteria and even more. Reddit comments prove that this service has excellent writers with higher degrees, secure policies, professional customer support, and a convenient website. It is a pure pleasure surfing their platform, and we have no doubts that the content they create is great.

Advantages:

Accounts on social media

Low prices

Good-looking website

Convenient and fast price calculator

5500+ satisfied customers

Situated in London

Disadvantages:

Phone support is not available 24/7

It doesn't matter whether you need a graduate admission essay writing service or a company to help with a high school essay – WriteMyEssayCheap.us might be the right place to go. Reddit users, as well as hundreds of other students, say that this service is great. And we like them as well. The website looks good and is easy on the eye. The prices start from $10, and there is a wide selection of topics and subjects. You can also opt for additional services like a plagiarism report, VIP support, and other features. They should be selected when placing an order.

Advantages:

Loyalty program

Unique and memorable website

Overnight delivery

Strong policies

Lots of perks and freebies

Any subject and discipline

Disadvantages:

No physical address

Things that the best college paper writing service should offer

When I think about hiring someone to write my essay Reddit comments are always helpful. There, people share their opinion, and you can get the most reliable facts. But if you remain skeptical or prefer the 'better safe than sorry' approach, you might need a list of features to stick to. The below criteria will surely help you distinguish a reputable writing company from a bad one.

Content quality

The quality of papers is extremely important and often becomes a decisive factor. To check if a website is professional, you don't need to order a test task. Read their pages attentively and notice whether there are any mistakes in the text and its structure. You can also talk to customer support and learn more about their writers. If the experts are native speakers and have a higher degree, most likely, you'll receive a good result.

It is a big advantage if there is a page with templates. There, you can get familiar with samples of their works to see whether the structure, formatting, and style meet your requirements. Don't be shy to ask any additional questions.

Prices

The next criteria are prices. It's rare to find a student who has an unlimited budget. Most of them make ends meet, so it's important to find a writing company that won't rip you off. If there is no information about the fees and additional payments, stay away from the website. This data should be in public access without a need to register.

The average market price is $10 for a single page of a non-urgent high school essay. The prices increase along with the academic level and fast completion. There are also additional payments for plagiarism reports, VIP support, top writers, and so on.

Online reputation

When searching for a reputable online company, you won't do without reading testimonials. We recommend comparing different sites because some platforms take money for writing positive or negative reviews. Reddit is a good source of information because you can find different opinions in a single place. All the companies mentioned on this page have outstanding reviews, and it is one of the most important criteria when choosing an academic company.

Guarantees

Every trustworthy website should have clear and transparent guarantees. They include Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy, Revision Policy, Money-back Guarantee, and Zero Plagiarism Guarantee.

They contain issues regarding the collection of data, payment processing, as well as cases when you can use free revisions and request a refund. If some of the issues sound weird, it is better to contact the support team beforehand and clarify the terms. There's nothing worse than wasting time and money.

FAQ: What You Need to Know About Essay Services

What essay writing service is the most reputable?

There are many companies with a positive reputation. And after reading this post, you know where to look for reliable reviews and what other things to consider. But it often happens that students don't have much time to research. Then, you can turn to our list and simply choose a service with the most appealing title. We assure you that all of them have a great reputation.

What is the most used online writing service?

Unfortunately, there are no databases and researchers who count the number of orders at every writing company. That is why we can estimate only the approximate usage of this or that service. And according to our evaluation, the websites in our list are among the most used. This means that students trust them and eagerly make an order.

Essay writing service advantages: what to look for when you choose?

In the sections above, we have discussed what makes a writing service worth your attention. These are the things that build the credibility of a company. The main features are prices, content quality, testimonials, and round-the-clock support. You should also pay attention to guarantees, policies, and terms of usage. Their clarity and transparency show that the service doesn't hide anything.

Can a teacher get to know if you used an essay writing service?

When you turn to a professional writing company, it's impossible for a teacher to find out. First of all, the companies from our list write every assignment from scratch and scan them on plagiarism software. Secondly, they follow your own style and instructions, so there won't be any suspicions that you are not the author. Entrust your text to professionals and avoid any risks.

How to get a refund if an essay writing service deceives you?

If an academic helper failed you and has a refund policy, you should contact their support and tell them about your complaint. Back it with proofs. For example, missed deadlines, plagiarism, or poor revisions. Then, the manager reviews the claim and makes a decision of whether to approve the refund or not. And in what amount.

What is the most legitimate paper writing service?

Considering that in this post, we are discussing the most rated and reputable services according to Reddit users, the answer is quite obvious. After a detailed review and evaluation of numerous criteria, we conclude that DoMyWriting.com, PaperHelp.nyc, and the rest of the websites are legit and trustworthy.

How can I find a professional paper writing service?

If you are not looking for a quick and simple solution, compare available writing companies based on the features that are important for you. But if you need to find an academic service as soon as possible, just pick a title from the list. We are sure that you'll like the result, just like thousands of Reddit users.

Academic assistance – one of the ways to success

Now you know that there is a way to get timely and professional help with assignments of any kind. And even though there are many unreliable services, there's a ray of light. The companies described on this page definitely deserve your attention. They are loved not only by Reddit users but millions of students across the world.

We are sure that with the help of EssayWriter.nyc, PaperHelp.nyc, and other services, you can improve your grades and knowledge and have enough time for the things that you love. But remember to entrust your assignments only to professionals.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)