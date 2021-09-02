US Consul General visits Coimbatore; hails strength of bilateral ties in city

US Consul General in Chennai, Judith Ravin visited Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and hailed the strength of the bilateral ties in the city. She celebrated America's strong ties with Coimbatore, an industrial, education and healthcare hub of Tamil Nadu, during her visit there on September 1 and 2, a release from the US Consulate General here said. During her visit, she met with several prominent individuals, industry organisations and educational institutions to explore cooperation between the United States and Coimbatore on issues ranging from business, climate change mitigation, education, and innovation, it said. Consul General Ravin also met with business leaders to promote US-India trade relations.

''It is wonderful to visit Coimbatore, one of the most important cities in Tamil Nadu. I am impressed with the strength of US-India ties here and with the many key institutions invested in furthering our relationship. I look forward to building on these important collaborations,'' she was quoted as saying in the release. On Wednesday, the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Coimbatore (ICCIC) hosted a seminar on ''Accessing the US Market,'' where the Consul General emphasized on strong bilateral ties. She met representatives from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and learnt firsthand about Coimbatore's industrial climate, the release said. On Thursday, among others, she met with students, faculty and management of Vidya Vanam Senior Secondary School, which is part of Bhuvana Foundation India, a sister organisation of Bhuvana Foundation Nashville, Tennessee. Ravin also visited the Gedee Car Museum and ''enjoyed seeing the American-manufactured Dodge Victory 6, Cadillac Limousine, Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, Chrysler and Studebaker, among others,'' the release said.

