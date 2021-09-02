The scoreboard of India's innings on day one of the fourth Test between India and England here.

India 1st Innings Rohit Sharma c Bairstow b Chris Woakes 11 KL Rahullbw b Robinson 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Bairstow b James Anderson 4 Virat Kohli c Bairstow b Robinson 50 Ravindra Jadeja c Root b Chris Woakes 10 Ajinkya Rahane c Moeen b Craig Overton 14 Rishabh Pant c Moeen b Chris Woakes 9 Shardul Thakur lbw b Chris Woakes 57 Umesh Yadav c Bairstow b Robinson 10 Jasprit Bumrah run out (Rory Burns) 0 M Siraj not out 1 Extras (lb 8) 8 Total (10 wickets, 61.3 overs) 191 Fall of wickets 28-1, 28-2, 39-3, 69-4, 105-5, 117-6, 127-7, 190-8, 190-9, 191-10. Bowlers: James Anderson 14-3-41-1, Ollie Robinson 17.3-9-38-3, Chris Woakes 15-6-55-4, Craig Overton 15-2-49-1. More PTI BS BS

