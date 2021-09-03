IITs to hold research & development fair in November: Education minister

The Indian Institutes of Technology will hold a research and development fair in November, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday.

"Joined a discussion on the R&D fair by the IITs to be held in November 2021 to celebrate #AmrutMahotsav and also create an enabling environment for cutting-edge research as envisaged in the NEP," he tweeted.

"Happy to know that all 23 IITs are coming together to focus on developing innovations for the Indian and global markets to facilitate ease-of-living," the minister added.

Pradhan said the research and development (R&D) fair will also serve as a platform for greater linkages between the industry and academia and pave the way for India to become a global superpower in science and futuristic technologies.

PTI GJS SRY

