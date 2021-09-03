Left Menu

MP govt signs MoU with NTPC for setting up ITI in Khargone

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-09-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 20:51 IST
MP govt signs MoU with NTPC for setting up ITI in Khargone
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NTPC Limited for setting up an industrial training institute (ITI) at a village in Khargone district. The MoU was signed between NTPC Limited and the state department of technical education, skill development and employment for setting up an ITI at Bediya village in Sanawad tehsil, an official said.

As per the MoU, NTPC will allocate its community development budget of Rs 13.70 crore towards infrastructure, building, workshop, hostel, staff quarters, furniture, lab equipment, machinery, landscaping etc, a release stated.

The ITI, which will be run by the state government, will impart training for six trades such as electricals, fitting, welding, motor mechanics, refrigeration and air conditioning, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021