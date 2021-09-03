Left Menu

School heads need to play role of education leaders: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 23:29 IST
School heads need to play role of education leaders: Sisodia
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said schools have to make education a mass movement and school heads need to play the role of education leaders.

Sisodia was speaking at a Cluster Leadership Development Programme (CLDP) here that was organised for ''professional development and leadership upskilling'' of school heads of government schools in Delhi.

''Schools have to expand their role to make education a mass movement and school heads now need to play the role of education leaders and engage the community with the school so that the learning environment is not confined to the school's boundary wall,'' Sisodia said as per an official statement from the deputy CM's office.

He said there is a need for school heads to take education in Delhi to a new dimension ''by sharing the experiences and best practices of their schools amongst themselves''. Talking about CLDP, Sisodia said it has helped in creating an environment of education leadership. ''CLDP has made a significant contribution in creating a better education ecosystem. It has taken education to new heights but now there is a need to work beyond this. Now, CLDP needs to be re-thought. CLDP is no longer confined to just a cluster of schools but has to move out of it and engage with the community,'' he said.

The CLDP provides a platform to the school heads to interact with their peers in school management, day-to-day schooling, through mutual discussion, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021