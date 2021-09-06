7 people wounded when man opens fire in Georgia college town
Seven people were wounded by gunfire in Georgia when a man opened fired into a crowd of people, police said.
The shooting happened in downtown Athens at around 2 am Sunday after a large fight broke out, Athens-Clarke County police said.
The injuries to the seven victims are not considered life-threatening, police Lt. Shaun Barnett said.
Police were searching for a 21-year-old man whom they consider a suspect in the shooting. They described him as armed and dangerous, and are seeking help from the public as they search for him.
Crime Stoppers is offering USD 1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, The Athens Banner-Herald reported.
Downtown Athens is a short walk to the University of Georgia campus, and large crowds were out late Saturday night and into the morning hours celebrating a big football win. Georgia had just beaten Clemson University in the Saturday evening game.
Few other details on the shooting were immediately available Sunday.(AP) RUP RUP
