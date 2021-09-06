JNUSU members stage protest, demand reopening of campus

Left Menu

Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union held a protest on Monday demanding reopening of the campus.The university had on Saturday issued guidelines for phased reopening of the campus from September 6 but the students body alleged that the administration had made hollow promises.The students union members locked the office of the Dean of Students to demand reopening of the campus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 15:22 IST
Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union held a protest on Monday demanding the reopening of the campus.

The university had on Saturday issued guidelines for the phased reopening of the campus from September 6 but the students' body alleged that the administration had made hollow promises.

The students' union members locked the office of the Dean of Students' to demand reopening of the campus. Carrying banners which said 'Mamidala is malafide and all students are Bonafide', 'Ensure vaccination of all students, the protesters raised anti-administration slogans. Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation here, the Delhi government had earlier announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges, and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

