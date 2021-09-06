Delhi's Covid vaccine stock to last for eight days: Bulletin

The stock of Coronavirus vaccine in the national capital will last for another eight days, according to a vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday.

As of Monday morning, 1,61,450 doses of Covaxin and 12,46,420 doses of Covishield are left in stock.

The bulletin noted that 5,43,550 doses of Covishield were added to the stock on Sunday.

In all, the Delhi government has received 1,39,41,230 vaccine doses till date, out of which, 31,20,660 doses were of Covaxin and the remaining Covishield.

The city has administered 1,41,04,324 doses of vaccine, including those given at private facilities, out of which, 1,00,43,341 were first doses and 40,60,983 second jabs.

On Sunday, 8,353 vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 2,291 were first doses and 6,062 were second ones, the bulletin said.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity is 2,23,141 doses per day, it added.

