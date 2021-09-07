New members appointed to New Zealand Qualifications Authority

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced new appointments to the board of the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA).

Former Associate Minister of Education, Hon Tracey Martin, has been appointed as the new Chair for NZQA, replacing the outgoing Acting and Deputy Chair Professor Neil Quigley after an 11-year tenure on the board.

"I thank Professor Quigley for his service to NZQA over the past decade, but particularly over the past two years while he ably led the organisation through the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic," Chris Hipkins said.

"I also acknowledge the role Neil played in guiding NZQA's contribution to the Reform of Vocational Education and NCEA Review programmes, in navigating the journey towards NCEA Online, and in improving equity for Māori, Pacific and other priority learners.

"I am delighted the Honourable Tracey Martin has been appointed as the new Chair. She will bring a wealth of knowledge of the education system to the role."

Pania Gray (Ngāpuhi) has been appointed as Deputy Chair and Roger Moses, Jeremy Baker and Grant Cleland have been appointed as new members to the board.

"Pania brings extensive governance and risk and assurance expertise, as well as te ao Māori perspectives to the board and I, 'm delighted to have her on board," Chris Hipkins said.

"Roger and Jeremy have been instrumental in providing advice on the current changes to NCEA. Grant brings a lived experience of disability and expertise on the experiences of disabled learners. They will bring an excellent mix of experience, ideas and perspectives to the board."

Chris Hipkins also confirmed current board member, Lyn Provost, has been reappointed for another term.

"The board will continue to benefit from Lyn's expertise in risk and assurance and significant public sector experience," Mr Hipkins says.

NZQA administers the National Certificates of Educational Achievement (NCEA) for secondary school students. Additional NZQA responsibilities include the quality assurance of non-university tertiary training providers; and helping to ensure New Zealand qualifications are recognised overseas and overseas qualifications are appropriately recognised in New Zealand.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)