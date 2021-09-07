Left Menu

Use of non-toxic antivirals developed to treat Covid: Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:28 IST
Use of non-toxic antivirals developed to treat Covid: Jitendra Singh
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)
  • Country:
  • India

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the use of non-toxic antiviral nanoparticles has been developed for clinical applications to prevent and treat Covid.

Addressing an inaugural session of the five-day International Conference on 'Nanotechnology for Better Living' at National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar, Singh said India always had superlative scientific temperament but there was lack of desire to implement it in the past but the gap has now been filled.

He said the present dispensation has removed scientific taboos and opened up the field to private players and start-ups.

The minister said the atomic energy field was shut behind a veil of secrecy and it was only Prime minister Narendra Modi who gave the permission to expand India's nuclear programme.

''In recent years, nanotechnology-based drug delivery systems have been applied to intranasal drug delivery to overcome various limitations that occur during mucosal administration and advances have been made to the stage where effective drug delivery is possible," a statement quoting Singh said.

''The use of non-toxic antiviral nanoparticles has been developed for clinical applications to prevent and treat COVID-19," it said.

This is the 7th Edition of the conference, which is being held under the aegis of Materials Research Society of India in association with Anna University, SKUAST-K, NIT Mizoram, SSM College of Engineering, IIT Madras, SKIMS, M G University Kerala, and in collaboration with Nanoscale Research Facility (NRF), IIT Delhi.

The conference will be held in hybrid mode and around 300 participants from around the country will take part in it.

The minister also emphasised the need to groom young and emerging scientists and tap scientific potential and temperament at an early age.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021