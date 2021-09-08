NMIMS B.Sc. (Hons.) Artificial Intelligence: A New-age Course for Future-ready Careers

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) In simple terms, AI is human-like intelligence demonstrated by computer systems. Humans demonstrate their natural intelligence in multiple ways and on multiple occasions through instinct and decision-making. Similarly, intelligence demonstrated by machines is known as AI.

AI is re-shaping the world and creating a host of career niches aspirants can explore. One of the ways to do this, is through NMIMS' B.Sc. (Hons.) in Artificial Intelligence, offered at the Mumbai and Bangalore campuses.

The broad objectives of the B.Sc. (Honours) Artificial Intelligence programme are: • To prepare students to create and develop future-ready AI and ML applications.

• Developing strong analytical thinking skills and problem-solving abilities.

• Opening doors exciting career paths.

• Developing purposeful competencies in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

Sundar Pichai rightly said, “AI will be as impactful to our present generation as electricity was to earlier ones.” It's true, as AI transforms the world, students need to be ready to get on board and make rewarding and fruitful careers in this field. In order to do so, NMIMS adopts a pedagogy involving • Classroom teaching • Assignments • DIY • Group discussions • Seminars • Research initiatives and capstone projects This keeps students' curiosity alive and stimulates them to learn more. Evaluations are carried out in terms of assignments, topic presentations, tests and TEE. Industry internships help students stay current and on trend with the latest developments.

This 4-year course also offers further specializations in the fields of: • Decision Making and Robotics • Machine Learning • Perception and Language • Human-AI Interaction These are designed to equip students with above average skillsets to work with the best in the industry.

Interested in making a career in Artificial Intelligence with NMIMS' B.Sc. (Hons.) course? Admissions for the 2021 intake are now in progress. Only 80 seats are available across Mumbai and Bangalore. Candidates seeking admission must have passed their class 12th exam from a recognised Board in any stream with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks, with at least 60 % marks in Mathematics.

For detailed information regarding dates and course specifics, please visit: science.nmims.edu/academics/programs/four-year-bsc-hons-artificial-intelligence.

