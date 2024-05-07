Left Menu

Drinking water, shades to be provided to voters: Delhi CEO

We have to try to strengthen these arrangements at the polling stations, specially at the waiting area where we have asked our field officers to set up coolers, fans, and cold drinking water, he said.With a total of 8,000 volunteers, arrangements have been made for pick-up and drop-off facilities for persons with disability and senior citizen voters, and there will be 3,500 wheelchairs at the polling stations to facilitate their participation in the electoral process.

Drinking water, shades to be provided to voters: Delhi CEO
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer P Krishnamurthy has said adequate arrangements like drinking water, properly shaded waiting areas with coolers have been made at polling stations in view of the rising temperature.

The Delhi CEO has also directed officials to provide every polling station essential medical kits and other supplies. During a press conference on Tuesday, Krishnamurthy said that there will be provision for drinking water, shaded areas for voters waiting for their turn, creche facilities and paramedical staff equipped with essential medicines, including ORS, at each polling location in the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the day of polling.

''This year, there is a prediction by the IMD that heat wave is likely to be more intense than usual. We held a meeting with all stakeholders and certain initiatives were taken. We have to try to strengthen these arrangements at the polling stations, specially at the waiting area where we have asked our field officers to set up coolers, fans, and cold drinking water,'' he said.

With a total of 8,000 volunteers, arrangements have been made for pick-up and drop-off facilities for persons with disability and senior citizen voters, and there will be 3,500 wheelchairs at the polling stations to facilitate their participation in the electoral process. The poll body is also deploying sign language interpreters, posters to facilitate deaf and hard of hearing voters, creche facilities and Braille dummy ballot papers. A total of 265 candidates have filed 367 nominations. The deadline for the withdrawal of nominations is May 9. The Delhi poll body has received 1,733 complaints through the cVigil app. Out of these, the authorities disposed of 1,480. Of the remaining total, 252 were, and only one case is pending.

