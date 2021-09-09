Left Menu

Grade 1 and 8 learners online admissions for 2022 to commence

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) says phase 2 will be for parents and guardians with children going to Grade 1 or Grade 8 in the 2022 academic year, but are currently not in a public school in Gauteng. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-09-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 16:46 IST
Parents and guardians applying in phase 2 are urged to prepare the necessary documentation and ensure that it is all certified and correct. Image Credit: Unsplash
The 2022 phase 2 online admissions for Grade 1 and 8 learners will commence on Monday, 13 September 2021 and end on Friday, 8 October 2021.

"We are also glad to announce that parents and guardians, who were not able to apply on time during phase 1 for learners in Grade 7 at public schools in Gauteng, will be able to apply under phase 2," the department said.

Parents and guardians applying in phase 2 are urged to prepare the necessary documentation and ensure that it is all certified and correct. The following documents are needed when applying:

1. Parent and child ID or passport

2. Refugee Permit

3. Asylum Seeker Permit

4. Permanent Residence Permit

5. Study Permit

6. Your South African Birth Certificate

7. Proof of Home Address

8. Proof of Work Address

9. Latest School Report

10. Clinic Card/Immunization Card (Grade 1 only)

Parents and guardians are urged to upload these documents onto the system or submit them at the school they applied to within seven days of applying. The department said they recorded a total of 351 169 applications when phase 1 applications officially closed on 3 September 2021.

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, expressed his gratitude towards parents and guardians who managed to successfully apply, and the patience they displayed throughout the process. He also thanked the GDE team who helped to make phase 1 applications a success. "We have outdone ourselves this year, not just as the department but as stakeholders, parents and guardians in having made the new two-phased approach a success so far. We wish every parent and guardian applying under phase 2 the very best and we assure them that our team will be there to assist them every step of the way," Lesufi said.

The GDE team will be available for assistance during phase 2 applications on all the department's social media platforms, the decentralised walk-in centres and the call centre on 0800 000 789.

(With Inputs from South African Gvernment Press Release)

