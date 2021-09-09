Left Menu

Student leaders demand reopening of college, university campuses,

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 23:53 IST
Student leaders demand reopening of college, university campuses,
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Student leaders from different institutes of the country on Thursday demanded the reopening of college and university campuses, which have been shut since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement by the Students Islamic Organisation of India said.

The activists, including from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), also urged the Centre and state governments to provide concession in fees to students who are facing financial constraints due to the pandemic.

They were speaking at a press conference organised by Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), which observed Thursday as 'National Protest Day'.

''Now that COVID-19 cases are decreasing across the country, with a few exceptions, and life is returning to some semblance of normalcy in most areas, there is an urgent need to reopen campuses," said anti-CAA movement leader and recent JMI graduate Asif Iqbal Tanha.

The student leaders also advocated for a special economic package to provide remedial measures for the huge academic loss, and vaccination for all students, teachers and staff.

''The country is facing acute economic distress. However, rather than alleviating the pain of students, many of the educational institutions are still charging fees for facilities like libraries, laboratories and other campus activities," said SIO Secretary General Syed Muzakkir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Lodha Group ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

Lodha Group ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021