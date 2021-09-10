Left Menu

Manaaki NZ training scholarships released to support kaupapa of Dawn Raids

Minister Sio said the new scholarships will stand alongside the ‘Tulī takes flight scholarships’ that were announced earlier last month, and opens on 13 September on the Ministry of Education’s website to Pasifika of all ages.

Updated: 10-09-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 10:20 IST
“I strongly encourage eligible young Pacific leaders to apply, once applications open to supporting them achieve their dreams, “said Aupito William Sio Image Credit: Wikimedia
Details of the 'Manaaki New Zealand Short Term Training Scholarships', a goodwill gesture that follows the Government's apology for the Dawn Raids of the 1970s, were released today by Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio.

"These scholarships that are targeted to the Pacific will support the kaupapa of the Dawn Raids' reconciliation process. They will be offered in 2023, for up to thirty eligible young leaders resident in Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu and Fiji.

"The scholarships are designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of young leaders in governance and leadership, and build capacity to contribute to sustainable development outcomes in their home countries."

The total value of these scholarships is estimated at $1,000,000, funded from International Development Cooperation and administered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Programme design and delivery will involve engagement with stakeholders including partner governments, and the Public Service fale. Further information will be released in due course on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade's website.

"There will be 30 Tulī scholarships initially, valued between $10,000 and $30,000. Together with the Manaaki scholarships, they will act as an inspirational and cautionary reminder of a dark episode in Aotearoa's past.

"I strongly encourage eligible young Pacific leaders to apply, once applications open to supporting them achieve their dreams, "said Aupito William Sio

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

