2,800 students qualify for courses of Schools of Specialized Excellence in Delhi

11-09-2021
2,800 students qualify for courses of Schools of Specialized Excellence in Delhi
Nearly 2,800 students have made the cut for admission in various courses of Schools of Specialized Excellence in Delhi, according to the results announced on Saturday.

The selections were made out of a total of 26,687 students who had registered for various specialisation courses in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts and High-end 21st Century Skills.

According to Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSE), the admission process for the selected students will begin from September 13. While in the STEM schools, admissions are being offered in classes 9 and 11 only, for all other schools students will be admitted in class 9 only.

''A total of 2,794 students have been selected through the process and have been offered admissions in the STEM, Humanities and High-end 21st Century Skills schools. In the eight STEM schools, 960 students have been offered admission in class 9, while 814 students have been selected for class 11,'' said the SoSE in its statement.

''There are five schools each in Humanities and High-end 21st Century Skills in which 420 and 600 students have been selected, respectively,'' it added.

About two-third of the selected students are from ''government and government aided schools'', while the rest are from ''recognised private schools'', it noted.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia congratulated the students and their parents who have been offered admission in the SoSEs, and also interacted with principals and teachers and exhorted them to set a ''new bar of excellence'' for the whole country.

''Every member of team SoSE has to own this idea and immerse oneself in this journey of excellence. One will have to de-condition and unlearn a lot of things, and only then we can create new pathways of excellence for our students. Gradually, all the schools in Delhi will follow this model and adopt a learner-centric education system,'' said a statement quoting Sisodia.

Notably, the final result of the students who applied for the Performing and Visual Arts schools is still awaited and will be out by the next week only.

''Auditions for the Performing and Visual Arts schools are going on and will finish on September 13. Final results for Performing and Visual Arts schools will be announced early next week,'' it informed.

The Delhi Cabinet in March had approved the establishment of about 100 schools of specialised excellence to provide a platform for children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their interests.

The SoSE aims to focus on providing experiential learning opportunities through state-of-the-art infrastructure, creativity and problem-solving focused learning and teaching, strong partnerships with universities and industry leaders, mentorship schemes and easy access to role models.

