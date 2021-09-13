Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 15:32 IST
Digital courses, workshops for learners of English launched
Coimbatore, Sept 13 (PTI): The British Council has launched several digital courses and workshops here for young and adult learners of English. The spirit of learning never stops, and students and adult learners across the world and in Coimbatore have adapted seamlessly to the new hybrid model of learning and education.

In fact, the city is ahead of many others in the country in terms of digital adoption, as evidenced in the subscription to the British Council Digital Library which has seen a 155 per cent increase in monthly average enrolments, a press release said here on Monday.

Trends show that content formats such as audio books, online newspapers, magazines, and journals are more popular than ever, the release said.

The online courses for young learners aim to build confidence by enhancing world knowledge, developing 21st century life-skills and improving fluency in English. Closely replicating the classroom experience, the sessions are interactive, lively, and challenging.

The learning plan is designed to also help develop essential life skills such as leadership, teamwork, creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving and the courses have been crafted by a team of educational experts to help children grow into assertive, independent global citizens.

Similarly, the Reading for Life programme takes youngsters on a journey from 'Learning to Read' to 'Reading to Learn' by challenging them to read at least one book every week from British Council's curated online collection of e-books, audio books and comics, the release said. Even adults and working professionals looking to boost their creativity and communications skills can also benefit from this, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

