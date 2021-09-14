Dalit minor girl sexually harassed by teacher in UP

A minor Dalit girl in the district was allegedly sexually harassed by her teacher, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl was sexually harassed by the teacher at a computer center in Purkazi town on Monday.

The teacher has been booked under relevant sections of IPC, POCSO Act, and the SC/ST Act, they added.

