3 held by Odisha Police from Jharkhand for duping people

The Odisha Police has arrested three people from Jharkhands Jamtara district for impersonating as customer care operators of companies and duping people of lakhs of rupees across the country.

PTI | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 14-09-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 12:44 IST
  • India

The Odisha Police has arrested three people from Jharkhand's Jamtara district for impersonating as customer care operators of companies and duping people of lakhs of rupees across the country. Acting on a complaint by a trader in Kesinga, the Kalahandi Police had conducted raids at a few villages in the Karmatar block of Jamtara last week.

The trio - Mohd Sajjad (26), Abdul Ansari (22), and Raees Ansari (18) - were arrested on Monday and brought to Odisha, a police officer said. The accused placed advertisements under various brand names, mentioning their phone numbers as those of customer care agents, he said.

When gullible customers shared their bank details, the miscreants used the details to withdraw money from their accounts, police said.

The trio changed their phone numbers and SIM cards often to avoid detection, they added.

