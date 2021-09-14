3 held by Odisha Police from Jharkhand for duping people
The Odisha Police has arrested three people from Jharkhands Jamtara district for impersonating as customer care operators of companies and duping people of lakhs of rupees across the country.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha Police has arrested three people from Jharkhand's Jamtara district for impersonating as customer care operators of companies and duping people of lakhs of rupees across the country. Acting on a complaint by a trader in Kesinga, the Kalahandi Police had conducted raids at a few villages in the Karmatar block of Jamtara last week.
The trio - Mohd Sajjad (26), Abdul Ansari (22), and Raees Ansari (18) - were arrested on Monday and brought to Odisha, a police officer said. The accused placed advertisements under various brand names, mentioning their phone numbers as those of customer care agents, he said.
When gullible customers shared their bank details, the miscreants used the details to withdraw money from their accounts, police said.
The trio changed their phone numbers and SIM cards often to avoid detection, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
3 drown in pond in Jharkhand's Dumka
Ready to combat possible third wave of COVID-19: Jharkhand's Chief Medical officer
Police bust gang of cyber cheats operating from Jharkhand
C'garh: 2 teen girls being trafficked to Delhi from Jharkhand rescued
Two women, 8 kids of Jharkhand rescued from traffickers from Delhi