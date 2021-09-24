Left Menu

MSMEs vulnerable to cyber threats with growing digitalisation: Officials

Cyber security remains an area of serious concern for the MSMEs, and the vulnerabilities of these businesses stem from several factors such as lack of understanding of cyber security risks, less prioritisation for safety and limited capital allocation, he said in a workshop here.It is important to bridge these gaps by imparting skills and knowledge on how to react when faced with cyber security breaches, Sahoo said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-09-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 00:37 IST
MSMEs vulnerable to cyber threats with growing digitalisation: Officials
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

With growing digitalisation globally, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are vulnerable to cyber attacks with lack of understanding of security risks and limited capital allocation to mitigate such threats, officials said on Thursday. There is a need to equip these businesses with knowledge and hands-on training on how to identify and combat these threats, and, become more cyber-resilient, Union MSME ministry's director SK Sahoo said. Cyber security remains an ''area of serious concern'' for the MSMEs, and the vulnerabilities of these businesses stem from several factors such as ''lack of understanding of cyber security risks, less prioritisation for safety and limited capital allocation, he said in a workshop here.

It is important to bridge these gaps by imparting skills and knowledge on how to react when faced with cyber security breaches, Sahoo said. The workshop was organised by the US Consulate General Kolkata and CUTS International, in collaboration with MSME-Development Institute, Ranchi, and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). Noting that limited awareness resulted in a drastic increase in cybercrime, C-DAC Patna director and centre head Aditya Kumar Sinha said the risk of SME's increases many folds seeing their cyberspace vulnerability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021