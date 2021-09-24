Left Menu

Firm cites inability, Maha exams cancelled at the last minute

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 23:48 IST
Firm cites inability, Maha exams cancelled at the last minute
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the exams for Class C and D staff scheduled over the next two days has been postponed due to the contractor tasked with making arrangements for it failing to do so.

Nyasa Communication Pvt Ltd got selected through a tender process to conduct the examinations but it informed that it cannot do so on Saturday and Sunday, after which the state government decided to postpone it to a later date, he said.

''The company informed the state government today evening at 7 pm, leaving no other option to the state. All the preparations such as setting up a dedicated website, acceptance of online applications, issuing of hall tickets, conducting written exams and preparation of the merit list etc was the responsibility of the company,'' Tope said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021