36-member batch of Indian shooting contingent reaches Peru for Jr World Championship

A batch of 36 Indian shooters, coaches and support staff reached Peru on Sunday ahead of the ISSF Junior World Championship, scheduled from September 27-October 10. Three physiotherapists and five coaches are among the batch consisting mainly of air and skeet shooters, as per a release from National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

The overall 74-strong Indian contingent has among them the cream of the country's junior shooting talent, including Olympians Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, besides such names as Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish Bhanwala, Ganemat Sekhon and Mehuli Ghosh, who have played for the senior India teams earlier.

This will also be the first multi-discipline event since the Tokyo Olympics, which will see participation from as many as 32 nations and nearly 370 athletes.

Competitions begin on Thursday with the Men's Junior 10m Air Rifle giving out the first medal. There are 14 gold medals at stake in the first three competition days of the championship.

