13 employees suspended over irregularities in teachers’ recruitment exam in Rajasthan

Thirteen employees of the education department were suspended for their alleged involvement in irregularities during the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021, a state minister said on Tuesday.

The role of thirteen employees of the education department was found suspicious during the conduct of the exam held on Sunday. Therefore, they were suspended after FIRs were registered against them, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said.

He said the employees will be terminated from service after allegations are found true in police investigation.

Those suspended included 10 teachers, one lecturer, one physical education teacher and one junior assistant. They were posted in Sirohi, Jalore, Barmer, Nagaur, Dungarpur, Rajsamand, Bharatpur and Bundi districts.

Special arrangements were made to check cheating during the examination for which 16.51 lakh candidates had enrolled.

During the exam, police had arrested several dummy candidates and gang members who were facilitating cheating in different districts, according to officials.

