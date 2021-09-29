'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' reaches Indore
- Country:
- India
The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal', marking the commemoration of 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, was accorded a warm welcome after it reached Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday.
The victory flame was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in December last year.
The flame arrived at Indore's Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) of the Border Security Force (BSF) where it was received by BSF Director General Ashok Kumar Yadav. Later, the flame was taken to an auditorium where local MP Shankar Lalwani welcomed it and honoured retired Army personnel who participated in the 1971 war.
Four Victory Flames lit from the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi were sent to four cardinal directions of the country and they will converge back in the national capital in December this year. PTI HWP ADU RSY RSY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US to reassess ties with Pakistan over Afghanistan future, says Blinken
2 Pakistani nationals held for illegally entering US
US will look at Pakistan's role in last 20 yrs: Blinken tells lawmakers
Pakistan SC slams Islamabad police for atrocities on journalists, calls it 'lawlessness'
Pakistan Speaker orders locking press gallery during President's address over walkout call by Journalists against controversial laws