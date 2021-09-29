Left Menu

'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' reaches Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 18:52 IST
'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' reaches Indore
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal', marking the commemoration of 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, was accorded a warm welcome after it reached Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday.

The victory flame was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in December last year.

The flame arrived at Indore's Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) of the Border Security Force (BSF) where it was received by BSF Director General Ashok Kumar Yadav. Later, the flame was taken to an auditorium where local MP Shankar Lalwani welcomed it and honoured retired Army personnel who participated in the 1971 war.

Four Victory Flames lit from the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi were sent to four cardinal directions of the country and they will converge back in the national capital in December this year. PTI HWP ADU RSY RSY

