Left Menu

RSS school comments; BJP spokesman sends legal notice to Digvijaya Singh

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-09-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 21:02 IST
RSS school comments; BJP spokesman sends legal notice to Digvijaya Singh
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@digvijaya_28)
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi on Wednesday sent a legal notice to senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his controversial comments against RSS-run Saraswati Shishu Mandir schools.

He asked the Rajya Sabha MP to withdraw his comments and tender an apology to students and teachers of the school or face legal action.

"Singh should take back his controversial statement regarding Shishu Mandir and seek apology from students and teachers of the school spread across India within seven days failing which I will take legal action against him in a competent court," Chaturvedi said.

Chaturvedi sent the legal notice to Singh through his lawyer Pramod Saxena.

Singh blamed RSS-run Saraswati Shishu Mandir, a private network of schools, for alleged communal bitterness in the country, saying these institutions ''are sowing seeds of hatred in young minds''.

The former CM made the remarks in Bhopal on Saturday. BJP leaders had slammed Singh for his remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021