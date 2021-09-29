Left Menu

Re-exams in Oct for students who missed Maha CET due to rains: Minister

If they have missed the exams for any other reason, they should inform about it to the respective CET centre. Such students other than those affected by rains should submit the reason behind missing the exams and they will be considered for another chance to appear for the exams on Oct 9 and 10, the minister said.These exams are being held since September 20 for admissions to various courses.

Re-exams in Oct for students who missed Maha CET due to rains: Minister
Candidates in Maharashtra who missed their CET exams due to heavy rains in Marathwada and other parts of the state would get another chance to appear for them next month, a minister said on Wednesday.

Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant said for such candidates, Common Entrance Test (CET) re-exams will be held on October 9 and 10.

In a statement here, he said, "Students who missed their CET exams due to heavy rains would get another chance. If they have missed the exams for any other reason, they should inform about it to the respective CET centre." "Such students (other than those affected by rains) should submit the reason behind missing the exams and they will be considered for another chance to appear for the exams (on Oct 9 and 10)," the minister said.

These exams are being held since September 20 for admissions to various courses. They are scheduled to conclude on October 1.

As heavy rains lashed Maharashtra over the past few days, many candidates were unable to travel to their respective centres to appear for the exams.

Parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra were badly affected by downpour and floods. PTI ND RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

