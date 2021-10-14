Left Menu

IMF's Georgieva says $100 billion reserves lending goal 'very, very achievable'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 23:45 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said a $100 billion goal for wealthy countries to divert new IMF monetary reserves to poorer countries looks "very, very achievable," given pledges she has seen so far.

Georgieva told a CNBC event that some countries have decided to match France's pledge to divert 20% of their share of a $650 billion allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights to fund facilities designed to lend them to poorer countries, while others have pledged "high ambition" to do so in IMF annual meetings this week.

