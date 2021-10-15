L&T launches new learning platform

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced the launch of a new application-based learning platform to help create industry-ready talent.

L&T EduTech – a new industry-led, application-based, practical oriented learning platform, strongly rooted in technology, will straddle the entire gamut of engineering & technology verticals to help create industry-ready talent, the company said in a statement.

L&T EduTech aims to future-proof L&T's businesses and bridge the gap that exists today between the competence of young engineers and industry expectations, it said.

L&T EduTech will channelise L&T's storehouse of knowledge and expertise gained of having executed some of the most complex and demanding projects over the decades to empower both students and professionals with real world professional skilling to enhance their employability, the statement said.

