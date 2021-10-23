Practices imposed on children imprisoned them, need to break those shackles: Sisodia

Practices ''imposed'' on children in the name of love, care and beliefs have actually ''imprisoned” them in cages and they are losing their childhood, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Saturday, asserting there is a need to unshackle them.

Speaking at the launch of the Children First -- Journal on Children's Lives by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), he said, ''The next revolution will be about the equality of elders and children.'' ''Children will tell elders, 'You don't treat us as your property'. Everything is programmed inside the child and we should provide an ideal atmosphere,'' he said.

The topic of the first issue of the journal is -- ''Impact of Corona Pandemic on Children's Lives''.

Sisodia said the pandemic has shown how little is understood about the issues affecting the lives of children.

''This journal will work to sensitise people about the rights of children as well as develop an informed understanding towards issues among them. This journal would work to usher in a new revolution. We need to analyse that today whatever we do, thinking about the betterment and wellbeing of our children, some of those practices are really bad and we don't even have an idea,” he said.

Hoping that the journal will also take up this aspect, he said many of these practices are not even accepted as being disadvantageous for children.

''The practices we have been imposing on our children in the name of love, education, care and beliefs passing on from one generation to another have actually imprisoned our children in cages and they are losing their childhood. For the betterment of the children, there is a need to give them a good environment and not impose anything on them,'' he said.

The first issue of the DCPCR journal received submissions from over 100 authors from across the country, publishing 26 articles including research, commentary, articles and book reviews.

Supreme Court judge Justice Ravinder Bhatt, who was the chief guest at the event, acknowledged the unprecedented attention the journal gives to the issues being faced by children who have lost their primary care givers.

The advisory Board of the journal was chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retired) Madan B Lokur.

He also shared the future plans for the journal which will highlight the impact of the pandemic on education.

''The next issue will discuss the challenges faced by students and teachers, and an attempt to reduce the disruption of education in the unsettling era,'' Justice (retired) Lokur added.

DCPCR chairman Anurag Kundu said that the journal is an attempt to tell stories of the lived realities.

“We will continue to tell stories till those stories are altered or rewritten. This journal is an attempt to tell those stories till the time they exist,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)