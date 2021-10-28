Indian School Awards 2021

Opportunity does not knock, it presents itself when you beat down the door'' - Kyle Chandler Ludhiana, Punjab, Chandigarh, India – Business Wire India Indian School Awards was organised by Kiteskraft Productions to pay accolades to recognize and reward quality excellence, innovative initiatives and exemplary work in the Education Sector in a spectacular style.

Indian School Awards was conducted virtually on October 23, 2021 which was a national level award show. These awards are conferred upon to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by institutions and individuals in improving the quality of education in India, and thereby continuously working toward increasing the level of educational excellence.

KitesKraft Productions has completed yet another event successfully and they eagerly look forward to strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, by applying the best of the professional modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.

Winners List – ISA2021 Principal Uday Dharmaraj Bhoir Soumya Taneja Arpita Anand Pabitra Sharma Mrs. Surabhi Chauhan Namisha Vyas Shweta Yadav Vivek Misra Dr. N. Nomika Devi Talat Jafri Prof. UgaleBhausaheb Janardhan Binny Sahithy Mr. AbhishaikChitraans Ms. Taj Ahmedi Mrs. Shalini Das Ms. BindiaDakur Mrs. Ekta Rautaray Prem Yadav Dr. Rajesh Kumar Padhy Dr. Sandhya Sushil Sarwade AaditiMorankar Dr. Kumaresh Behera Mrs. Falguni Shah Mr. Shiva Ganeshbabu Hamsa K. Venugopal Dr. Rashi Somani Bhagyashri Rajendra Vartak Ms. Vineeta Sherlyn Mrs. ChanderlekhaBazaz Mrs. Rakhi Choudhary Guru Prasad Sarma AsleshahEdala Dr. Jacqueline Francis Anusuya Ghosh Banerjee ArunmeharGangarajuKavikondala Mrs. Mala Kapoor Mrs. Kavita Shah Dr. Swagat Mahapatra Prof. Snehal Ashwin Ruwala Atanu Maji Mrs. Saraswathi Suram Ms. Kavita Ajmera Prof. Rohit Suresh GD Goenka Public School, Indore Mr. Praveen Sharma Sonal Naik Sarvesh Kumar Shahi Veluchamy R Mrs. Neetu Singh Prof. Vasudev Parvati Shilpa Gujarathi Dr. Sitesh Mandal Nirmla Chauhan Banshari Sengupta Aarti D. Nadgouda Mrs. Priyanka Jain Martand Prakash Yadav Mrs. Shweta Ghate Dr. Angela Khanna Dr. Dipankar Patra Sanjeevee Jayram T Tapasree Chowdhury AvinashMurlidharParkhe Mrs. Poornima Yogesh Soundalkar Ruchi Khemka Prerna Rai Mr. Subho Bose Shikha Joshi Tina Chopra Vijaya Sharma Vandana Sharma Mansi Gagdhani Dr. Rajesh Kumar Choudhary Shaik Mahammadali Kriti Singh Lalita Jaswal Anuradha Singh Mrs. Neelam Oberoi Dr. Sudhir Kumar Mishra Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Dr. C. Gnaneswar Babu Dr. Baiengskhem S. Lyngdoh Parvathy Vishwanathan Durgesh Nandini Samal Bikash Kalita Dr. S. Sharath Kumar Dr. Shailaza Shrestha Dr. Rahul Rai Pitabash Patra BharadwajaThamoghnaVeluru Shridhar Basavaraj Kurabet Dr. Sharada Venkatesh Aparajita Ghosh Dingra Bagh Shashwati Banerjee Bhavna Anand Dr. Padmavati Shrivastava Dr. Neelam Sharma Mrs. Kritima Jaitly Neha Dwivedi Sampat Kumar Daniel Konaiahagari Pooja Miglani Parmar Vipulkumar Babubhai Dr. Pankaj Kumar Mishra Dr. Poonam Chaubey Simpy Raheja Dr. Narendra Singh Kushwaha Ms. Sakshi Gupta Clinneese J. Mathews Prof. C Prasanna Kumar Ranjana Neha Monga Punshi Ruchira Banka Er. Rahul Shandilya Reetu Dawar Dr. Kasturi R Naik Bibhuti Bhushan Bibhuti Bhushan Techno India Group Public School, Hooghly Prof. Suman Chatterjee Kavita Bhan Soumya Gulati Sudha Singh Dr. Kavita Tiwari Dr. Deepa Sundareswaran Vijaya Ravi Netaji Subhas Engineering College, Kolkata Techno India Group Public School, Siliguri Raja Sekher Thota Shri Ram Gupta Mohit Singh Bisht Dr. Ganeshkumar Prakash Agrawal Mala Mahajan Arun Rajkumar K Nirav Makadiya Mrs. M. Rohini Vikram Jyoti Nautiyal Dr. Sonal Sisodia SwarnarekhaRaghuraman Mrs. Simran Sanghera Prahallada M Dr. ViharBidwai Konika Mukherjee Dr. Ravindra Kumar Sohane Priya Almeida DeivasigamaniBalaraman The Heritage Public School Nisheeth Joshi Dr. Prashant Nimbalkar Amit Khurana Dr. Shailesh Thaker Dr. JogeshDeuri Arpita Chatterjee Inderjit Talwar Rajeesh Kumar Meghana Jauhari Harikrishna Rao Sampatharao Eswaran R Poonam Lall Sanjay Vaishnav Arpita Ghosh Sourav Mandal Iris Florets the Happy Play School Amol Dubraj AgunaGangmei Bijal Mer David Solomon Raju Yellampalli Kapil Mohan Dineshkumar Sharma Danish Ather Anila Pattnaik Tamanna Narsinghani Ashutosh Mishra Dr. Dhanraj Dr. Ajith HebbarHosmata Uttam Singh Rajen Tamang Mumtaz Ahmad Mangalam V M Hajira Banu Nitin Suresh Dhandar Dr. P Suresh Ashok Nashi Saleem Ayaz Rather Soma Paul Thank you everyone for your participation we wish you good luck in your future Endeavours! PWR PWR

