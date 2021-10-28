Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 15:44 IST
Sisodia launches 'Parents Samvad' programme in Delhi govt schools
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Phto/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday launched ''Parents Samvad'', an outreach programme for parents of Delhi government schoolchildren.

According to Sisodia, over 18 lakh parents will be connected on one-to-one basis under the programme called ''Parents Samvad: lets talk to parents''.

''There are two kinds of parenting that are common here, which is either zero parenting or over-parenting, and both of them are harmful for overall development of the child. Either parents become bosses for children trying to instruct them rather than guiding or the new generation parents try to become friends, but children need just parents not bosses or friends. There are separate people to play those roles in their lives,'' Sisodia said at the launch event at Tyagraj stadium here.

''During the programme, our 'school mitras' will connect with over 18 lakh parents one-to-one basis,'' he added. Delhi government schools will seek help from volunteer parents, who will be called 'school mitras', to bridge the gap between School Management Committees (SMCs) and parents.

